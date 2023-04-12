Al Pickford, deacon, father, community servant, dies

Albert "Al" Pickford understood broken people and helped them in any way he could, his family said.

"Everyone is a little broken. You have to meet people where they are in life," he always said, according to his family.

Pickford, of Patchogue, was a community servant known for his steadfast loyalty to his Roman Catholic faith and who became a deacon later in life. To his family, he was the true measure of a man.

"My father was a great man of faith who loved his friends, and his community, and relished the opportunity to help others," son Brian Pickford, of East Setauket, said of his father, who died of unknown causes March 3 at age 68.

Born in Bay Shore on April 12, 1954, Al Pickford was raised in Patchogue and graduated from Patchogue-Medford High School in 1972. He attended Dowling College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In 1969, while in high school, he met the love of his life, Linda, in math class. They attended the homecoming dance as their first date: Pickford was a football player and Linda was a cheerleader. They were married on April 24, 1976, and had four children.

"His greatest priority was his wife and large extended family, and he never shied away from telling us, and more importantly, showing us his love," Brian Pickford said. "As a son, I couldn't imagine a better role model of a man."

Daughter Kaitlyn Pickford, of Medford, remembered a wonderful father who "loved to do home renovation projects, enjoyed all kinds of music, was quietly humble, and didn't want praise for anything he did."

"Being a grandfather, that's what he enjoyed most," she said, adding that Pickford officiated the weddings of all three of his daughters and baptized 10 of his grandchildren into the Catholic Church. "He was the fun grandpa, always encouraging a little mischief with the kids."

Pickford worked in manufacturing for years until 2004, when he joined a group called the Pastoral Formation, a one-year program open to men and women. At the end of it, he inquired about becoming a deacon and began pursuing his master's degree in theology.

Pickford became ordained as a Roman Catholic deacon in 2007 and served at St. Joseph the Worker R.C. Church in East Patchogue until his death.

"Al excelled at everything he did as a deacon in the church, especially in his warm welcome of new members and his sensitive compassion for those who were grieving the loss of a loved one," said Father John McHugh, a former pastor at St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

According to his family, Pickford enjoyed reading theology books of every faith and was a quiet, deeply religious man who woke up every day and said the rosary. One of the most fulfilling experiences of Pickford's life, his family said, was when he was asked to serve Communion at a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis at Madison Square Garden.

"In his later years, he worked in a leadership position for Catholic Cemeteries and oversaw the staff. He was very active with bereavement in local funeral homes and provided support to people who were grieving," Kaitlyn said.

"He helped people very quietly. Every Sunday, he brought Communion to a 95-year-old parishioner who was homebound. He stayed for an hour just talking to her," Kaitlyn said.

Pickford was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 725 and served as a committee member for the Patchogue-Medford Hall of Fame, where he reviewed nominations of graduates.

Randy Rusielewicz, the principal of Patchogue-Medford High School, served on the committee with Pickford. "After speaking with Al once, you felt like you knew him your whole life. I later learned he was a deacon and could see why," Rusielewicz said.

In addition to his wife, son and daughter, Pickford is survived by daughters Christy, of Suffolk County; Karen, of Medford; and 12 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 10 at St. Joseph the Worker R.C. Church.

Pickford was interred at Holy Sepulchre R.C. Cemetery in Coram.