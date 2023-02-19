Alan Eysen, 91, Pulitzer Prize winner at Newsday, has died

Alan Eysen, a former Newsday staff writer, editor and member of the newspaper's investigative team that won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing secret land deals and zoning manipulations in Suffolk towns, has died.

Eysen, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died Wednesday, according to an online obituary published on the website of the J. Stuhr Funeral Home in South Carolina. He was 91.

During his long career at Newsday, Eysen was part of a 14-member team that investigated secret land deals by public officials in Islip, Brookhaven and Babylon towns in the late 1960s.

Newsday's story announcing Pulitzer Prize wins for Public Service and Editorial Cartooning in 1970. Credit: Newsday

The three-year Newsday investigation led to a series of stories and the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 1970. According to a description on the Pulitzer website, the series won for exposing "secret land deals in eastern Long Island, which led to a series of criminal convictions, discharges and resignations among public and political officeholders in the area."

A Newsday postcript for readers about the newspaper's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative series. Credit: Newsday

Newsday won a second Pulitzer Prize in 1970, for Editorial Cartooning.

Later, Eysen became a political consultant for Democratic and Republican candidates for office in Nassau and Suffolk.

He moved to Mt. Pleasant in the early 90s to be closer to his family and wrote a series of mystery novels called “The Martini Club Mystery.” The four fictional books centered around retirees in a social club, including a former journalist, who found themselves embroiled in a murder plot.

Eysen was born on July 3, 1931, in Brooklyn to Joseph and Sophie Kalkstein Eysen. A graduate of Queen's College, Eysen earned a master’s degree in journalism from UCLA.

He is survived by son Seth Eysen, of Mt. Pleasant, and daughter Jodi Glasser, of Greenville, South Carolina, along with five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rella Schwartz Eysen.

Visitation was set for Sunday at J Henry Stuhr in Mt. Pleasant with a graveside service afterward at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina.

