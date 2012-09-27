Avalanna Routh, who 'married' Bieber, dies

BOSTON -- A 6-year-old Massachusetts girl whose love for Justin Bieber encouraged physicians and nurses at a Boston hospital to organize a pretend wedding to the pop star as she battled a rare brain cancer has died.

The family of Avalanna Routh -- who called herself Mrs. Bieber -- tweeted that she died yesterday at her home in Merrimac. "Oh Avalanna, the brightest star -- you took our hearts with you, our greatest Love," the family wrote.

Avalanna's pretend wedding sparked a social media campaign to help her meet the singer. Bieber later arranged for the girl to meet him in New York, where they spent a couple of hours together.

"just got the worst news ever. one of the greatest spirits i have ever known is gone," Bieber tweeted Wednesday. "please pray for her family and for her." "RIP Avalanna. i love you," he said.

Avalanna suffered from an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, a fast-growing tumor of the brain and spinal cord that usually occurs in young children. There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements.

-- AP