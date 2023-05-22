Bernard Lieber, 97, World War II veteran and dentist from Jericho

Veteran, musician, tennis player, dentist, poker player. Dr. Bernard Lieber was many things, but above all, his family said that he loved a challenge.

"He loved the experience of learning; it was always a bit of a game. He not only enjoyed working on something to challenge himself, but he loved to teach other people so they could be good at it, too," said daughter, Claire Saul of Jericho. "He loved to elevate people."

The Jericho resident died at home on May 4, from a stenotic aortic valve issue. He was 97.

Lieber was born on July 15, 1925, in Jamaica, Queens. He was a concert violinist as a teen and played first chair in the Queens Symphony Orchestra. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1943 and then enrolled in Queens College at 18.

Despite having a punctured eardrum, Lieber insisted on enlisting in the Army. He served as a rifleman sharpshooter, fighting in France during World War II until he was injured on the battlefield. He was honorably discharged with three Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Purple Heart after suffering severe head trauma and a shattered femur, among other injuries. He recovered in Luxembourg, England and New York for more than a year; doctors told him that he would never run again and would have a permanent brain injury.

Determined to prove his doctors wrong, Lieber resumed his studies at Queens College and completed his undergraduate degree. He subsequently attended NYU College of Dentistry and opened up a dental practice in Flushing, Queens, in 1955. His career as a dentist was a default for him, his daughter said, but one that made him feel secure.

"He never wanted to be sick, cold, hungry, or tired; he didn't want to be a starving musician after his experience in the war," said Saul.

Lieber met Barbara Getreu in 1956 on a blind date. The two were married in 1958 and would go on to have three children: Susan, Claire and Matthew. They moved to Jericho in 1962.

"My mom was dating the captain of the football team, but what stood out to her was my dad's kindness and gentle nature," said Saul.

While Lieber had a gentle demeanor, that didn't mean that he wasn't competitive. In addition to being a skilled handball and pingpong player, Lieber was also a chess champion and an avid card player. He excelled at poker, gin, and especially bridge, which he regretted not playing professionally, his family said.

"He was an avid game player, which was the cornerstone of our relationship," recalled his son, Matthew Lieber of Yardley, Pennsylvania. "He always loved teaching me how to play new card games. We loved to compete together."

As an adult, Bernard Lieber's biggest passion was tennis. He won numerous tournaments and was ranked number one in doubles in the 55-and-over category in the USTA Eastern Division.

Lieber retired from his dental practice at the age of 80 but had no plans to slow down. He remained vigilant about his health — he was vegan in his 80s and kept up with daily exercise until his final days — and took every chance to improve himself by competing against others. He retired from the tennis courts at the age of 92.

"He spent so much time coaching and giving advice to his friends and acquaintances," said Saul. "He was very nonjudgmental, very inclusive, and didn't speak negatively about people."

"He was always challenging his mind," said Matthew Lieber. "He loved Classical music, was a brilliant ballroom dancer, and was hooked on thrillers and crime stories, always challenging himself to figure out the ending before he got there. He will be missed by all who knew him."

Bernard Lieber's wife died in 2002.

In addition to his son and daughter, Lieber is survived by another daughter, Susan Lieber, of Brooklyn, and a granddaughter, Sarah Saul.

A private service was held by the family.