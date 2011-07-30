Billionaire John E. Anderson dies at 93

LOS ANGELES -- Billionaire businessman John E. Anderson, who founded Topa Equities and gave his name and millions to the school of management at the University of California, Los Angeles, and other Southern California institutions, died Friday, the school said.

Anderson died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA said in a statement. He was 93.

The school was renamed the John. E. Anderson Graduate School of Management after Anderson and wife Marion gave their first gift in 1987. They have donated a total of $42 million to the university, including a $25 million gift announced in April.

"John's gifts to others were innumerable, sharing his wisdom, time, leadership talents and financial support," Judy Olian, dean of the Anderson school, said in a message to the school's business community. "Our history, built over 75 years, owes so much to John's leadership, engagement, contagious enthusiasm, bold vision and longtime support."

Anderson graduated from UCLA with a business degree in 1940, and then earned an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business.

Until his death Anderson was president of Topa Equities, owner and operator of 33 businesses involved in agriculture, insurance, real estate, beverage distribution and auto dealerships.

His fortune was self-made, beginning with the purchase of a Hamm's beer distributorship in downtown Los Angeles in 1956 when he was working as lawyer. That grew into Topa Equities.

The couple also donated more than $50 million to the construction of a new building for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where Marion Anderson is a board member.

Anderson is survived by his wife, daughters Susan McKinley and Judy Munzig, sons John and William, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A campus memorial service will be held, the university said.

