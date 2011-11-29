Comedian Patrice O'Neal dies at 41

Veteran stand-up comic Patrice O'Neal, who gained a wider following through TV and radio and helped roast Charlie Sheen, died Tuesday from complications of a stroke he suffered last month. He was 41.

O'Neal's manager, Jonathan Brandstein, said he died in a New York-area hospital.

O'Neal appeared on Conan O'Brien's and David Letterman's TV shows and was a frequent guest on the "Opie & Anthony" radio show on Sirius XM. His performance was a highlight of the Comedy Central roast of Sheen.

"RIP Patrice O'Neal. You made us laugh til we cried," comedian Sarah Silverman wrote on Twitter.

O'Neal had specials on Showtime and HBO and was the host of "Web Junk 20" on VH1. He appeared in television shows including "Arrested Development," "Chappelle's Show" and "The Office." O'Neal suffered a stroke on Oct. 19 after battling diabetes. He is survived by his wife, Vondecarlo, his stepdaughter, Aymilyon, his sister, Zinder, and his mother, Georgia. -- AP