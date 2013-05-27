Former NBA player Flynn Robinson dies

LOS ANGELES -- Flynn Robinson, a former NBA guard who played on the Los Angeles Lakers' 1971-72 championship team, has died after a two-year fight with cancer. He was 72.

Flynn's wife, Nancy Pitts-Robinson, told the Lakers he died Thursday at Keck Hospital in Los Angeles.

Called "Mr. Instant Point" by late Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn, the 6-foot-1 Robinson averaged 9.9 points and 2.2 assists in 64 games in 1971-72, helping the Lakers win an NBA-record 33 consecutive games and the franchise's first title in Los Angeles.

"We are very sad to hear of the passing of Flynn Robinson," said Jeanie Buss, the Lakers' executive vice president of business operations. "Flynn played an important role on the 1971-72 Lakers team." Robinson had his best season in 1969-70 with Milwaukee, averaging 21.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 81 games and appearing in his lone All-Star game.