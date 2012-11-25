Gail Harris, last NY Giant to hit homer, dies

GAINESVILLE, Va. -- The last player to hit a home run for the New York Giants before they moved has died.

A funeral home says former Major League Baseball player Gail Harris died at his Gainesville, Va., home on Nov. 14. He was 81.

The final home run before the Giants moved to San Francisco in 1957 came against Pittsburgh. Harris played for the New York Giants and the Detroit Tigers between 1955 and 1960.

After his career as a first baseman, he worked in insurance sales.

A memorial service was held for Harris in Manassas, Va., on Nov. 17. Pierce Funeral Homes says his remains were cremated.

Harris was originally from Abingdon, Va.