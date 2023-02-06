George Devine, aerospace industry chief who believed in giving back, dies at 92

With his pipe, humorous antics and sense of purpose, George Devine Jr. charmed his way into family lore, relatives said.

He showed up in top hat and cape when his sister-in-law got her doctorate at age 63, then pulled a rabbit out of the hat. Because he had opinions on everything, family members often teasingly referred to him as the “noted ornithologist” after he opined on a bird flying past. Neighbors were reminded of a Rockwell painting when Devine regularly walked out to the curb in bathrobe, pipe and mussed hair to collect his newspaper.

“The dude was right out of central casting … with a twinkle in his eye and his pipe,” said niece Christina Carter of Washington D.C. “People loved him because he loved them."

"You talk about a life well-lived. He made everybody feel a part of what he was doing.”

Devine, a veteran of the aerospace industry, died Jan, 26 after a series of illnesses that started in December. The Huntington resident was 92.

He never thought he’d live close to the century mark, said his wife Jane, a former Suffolk County legislator. His family had a history of fatal heart problems long before retirement age, so when Devine suffered two heart attacks in less than five years, he retired at age 62 as president of InfoConversion, a Grumman division that converted paper records into microfiche.

“We never expected to grow old together,” his wife said. “As we got older, that changed what we both expected … The world became a place where we really really wanted to see how the rest of the world lived.”

They traveled the seven continents, visiting a favorite country, China, three times, with George Devine characteristically saying hello to everyone, “ni hao, ni hao” in Mandarin.

Proud of being Irish, he took his family, including the grandchildren to the land of his roots, where he had tracked down relatives.

The Brooklyn-born Devine got his law degree from St. John’s University in 1955, then joined the Navy and served as the liaison to Grumman. After four years in the military, he went to Grumman, where he was the purchasing and materials director from 1959 to 1961, went on to negotiate contracts while working for Litton Industries and returned to Grumman, where he took over InfoConversion in 1976.

When his wife ran for Suffolk Legislature, he was a Republican using his analytical mind to help his Democrat spouse campaign, family members said. Despite political differences, there was peace at home, the family said.

“He always had opinions,” his wife said. “Everybody used to laugh about that. But he didn’t try to force them on people. Like with our children, he would tell them what he thought would be a good way to handle a situation."

"But he wouldn’t try to force them onto a path. He was very respectful of the free will of each person to choose their own path.”

Daughter Anne Devine of Huntington said he possessed “strong values.” As a young driver who once ran out of gas, her father had begged a stranger to lend him $1 for gas, then fulfilled his promise by paying him back the next day, she said.

“He was very grateful and very loyal to those who supported him,” his daughter said. “He lived the life based on his values.”

Recently, Devine repeatedly pressed upon his children the importance of giving back, his family said. He had raised funds at St. John’s University, ever since he and his brother were given scholarships after their father died young; in 2019, the university awarded Devine the Pietas Medal for his devotion.

For 49 years, he volunteered for the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Eatons Neck, serving as captain and using his own powerboat. A devout Catholic, he was a longtime lector at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Centerport.

Robert Rogan, a friend and former neighbor, remembers Devine’s willingness to lend out tools, his devotion to his family and his predictable habits, including going up an 8-foot ladder to trim hedges, even at age 87.

“George was a kind man,” Rogan said. “He was a pillar within the community.”

Besides his wife and youngest child, Devine is also survived by children George Devine III of East Northport and Jane Devine Campion of Patchogue. A Mass was celebrated Jan. 31 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Huntington.

The family asks for donations to the Father Cyril Meyer Lewis Avenue Alumni Scholarship Fund at St. John’s University or the Lakota Sioux’s St. Joseph’s Indian School in South Dakota.