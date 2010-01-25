Grammy-winning pianist Earl Wild dies at 94
By MARTIN STEINBERG. The Associated Press. Grammy-winning pianist Earl Wild, who learned his craft from students of Liszt and Ravel and became one of America's masters of the keyboard, has died at age 94.. Wild died of congestive heart disease Saturday at his home in Palm Springs, Calif., publicist Mary Lou Falcone said Monday.. Despite his advanced age, Wild continued to teach until last week - he listened to a pupil play his "Porgy and Bess Fantasy," said Michael Rolland Davis, his companion of 38 years and sole survivor.. Wild's last public performance was at age 92 at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, where he was presented with the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences' Presidential Merit Award.. His other awards include being named Musical America's Instrumentalist of the Year in 2005. He won his Grammy in 1997 for best instrumental soloist performance for his album "The Romantic Master," which included works by Saint-Saens and Handel.. Born in Pittsburgh, Wild started playing the piano at age 3 and studied with teachers who were taught by Ravel, Paderewski and Busoni. His earliest musical memories dated to 1918, when his mother brought home a recording of the opera "Norma.". "It starts with a G minor chord, just three notes," Wild recalled during a 2005 interview with The Associated Press. "I was a little thing and I reached up on the piano and played it. So they knew I was musical." He said he started taking lessons and liked to practice to drown out the quarreling between his parents. "Practice was a refuge," he said.. In 1937, he joined the NBC Symphony as a staff pianist, performing under Arturo Toscanini. During an NBC broadcast two years later, he became the first pianist to give a solo recital on American television.. He also played and wrote music for comedian Sid Caesar for three years and performed for six American presidents, from Herbert Hoover to Lyndon Johnson.. During the 2005 interview, Wild vowed never to stop being active.. No memorial service is planned, Falcone said.. "He said he didn't want one," she said.