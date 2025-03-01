Hazel N. Dukes, NAACP New York president, has died

Hazel Dukes, a trailblazing civil rights activist and longtime Long Islander, died at her home Saturday in New York City, according to the NAACP New York State Conference. She was 92.

Dukes spent decades combating racial inequities. She pushed for equal voting rights during the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s and was a prominent force in addressing housing discrimination in Roslyn, where she once lived. Just months before her 91st birthday, Dukes, president of the New York State NAACP, said she was working with the Hempstead NAACP to monitor school district funding to fight for better resources for public school students.

“As long as breath stays in my body, I will be your advocate,” Dukes said in January 2023.

Local leaders honored Dukes two months later, renaming a street in Roslyn Heights to “Dr. Hazel Dukes Way,” commemorating her lifetime of service.

“This is home,” Dukes said at the ceremony.

Hempstead Village Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. said Saturday that Dukes “was more than a civil rights leader; she was the heart and soul of our community.”

“Her courage to confront injustice and her dedication to uplifting others have left an indelible mark on Hempstead and all of Long Island,” Hobbs said in a statement. “Her legacy is a beacon, guiding us toward a more just and equitable society.”

The NAACP New York State Conference said in a statement that Dukes “dedicated more than seven decades advocating for racial diversity, equity, inclusion and long-lasting social change.”

“Into her 90s, she remained on the frontlines, whether protesting police brutality or pushing for better health care in underserved neighborhoods,” said the statement.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in a post on X, called Dukes “a great pioneer and warrior for social and racial justice...America has lost one of the greats.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote on X, “My heart is heavy this morning to learn that another giant has gone on to rest. Hazel Dukes was a legend who fought for justice every day, and her legacy will live on.”

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the key to the city to Dukes in 2020, and she became the first layperson in the United States to administer the oath of office to a governor.

Dukes earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Adelphi University in Garden City and did post-graduate work at Queens College, according to a biography on the New York City Mayor’s Office of Equity and Racial Justice website.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Dukes, and daughter-in-law, Janet Dukes.

