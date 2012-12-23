Iron Butterfly bass player Lee Dorman dies

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Lee Dorman, bass guitarist for the 1960s psychedelic rock band Iron Butterfly, died of natural causes in Southern California on Friday.

Dorman, 70, was part of the band when it recorded "In-a-Gadda-Da-Vida," a 17-minute heavy metal track that caught the attention of the counterculture market, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The album of the same name stayed on the national sales chart for 2 1/2 years, and a three-minute version was a top 40 hit, the Times said.

A statement from the Orange County coroner's office says Dorman was under the care of a physician when he was found dead in his car Friday at his home in the coastal town of Laguna Niguel.

Authorities have said Dorman may have been on his way to a doctor's appointment when he died.

No services have been announced.

Iron Butterfly rose to prominence in the late 1960s. According to the band's website, its second album, "In-a-Gadda-Da-Vida," sold more than 30 million copies. The title track's distinctive notes have been featured in numerous films and TV shows, including "The Simpsons," "That '70s Show" and in the series finale of "Rescue Me."