John Rich, TV director, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES -- Television director John Rich, who won an Emmy Award for the memorable "All in the Family" scene showing Sammy Davis Jr. planting a kiss on Archie Bunker, has died in Los Angeles at 86. Rich also won an Emmy for "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Directors Guild of America spokeswoman Sahar Moridani told the Los Angeles Times that Rich died Sunday morning at his Los Angeles home after a brief illness. There are no other details.

His 50-year Hollywood career included "I Married Joan," "Our Miss Brooks," "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza." He also directed episodes or pilots of "The Twilight Zone," "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.," "Gilligan's Island," "The Brady Bunch," "Maude," "Good Times," "The Jeffersons," "Barney Miller" and "Newhart." -- AP