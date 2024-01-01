Johnny 'The Duke' Allen, radio disc jockey from Baldwin dies at 72

Radio personality Johnny “The Duke” Allen, whose smooth voice took him to top radio stations and whose school raised a generation of disc jockeys, has died of complications from diabetes, his family said. The Baldwin resident was 72.

From R&B to hip hop, Allen spun records for New York FM stations with massive audiences in the African American community — 98.7 KISS, 107.5 WBLS, 92 WKTU, Jammin' 105 and 103.5 KTU. He interviewed the famous, Donna Summer and Jennifer Lopez among them, and was credited with being the first to play just slow love songs at his WKTU Sunday show, before the theme became popular at other stations.

“You’re with The Duke,” he would say on air. “We’re riding all night, high in the music saddle.”

His 45-year on-air longevity, rare in the industry, was attributed to his work ethic. At the time of his death Dec. 6, he had a job at iSoulRadio.com recording introductions to classics from his home studio.

“He loved what he did, and it wasn’t work,” said G. Keith Alexander, a friend and disc jockey who worked with Allen at four stations. “You couldn’t outtalk him when it came to music. He knew his music, he knew his songs, he knew the artists.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Allen had an “everyman” appeal to listeners, his friend said: "Not only did they think of him as a guy with a great voice but a guy who connected with them. When they saw Johnny coming, they would say ‘Hey, that’s my man! Johnny! Duke!’ ”

Before the lover of westerns adopted John Wayne’s nickname, Allen was a teenage disc jockey, carrying milk crates of albums to his gigs, said his wife, Vanessa Allen of Baldwin. He earned enough to buy a car out of high school, a love of autos that decades later prompted him to join the Queens Classic Car Club and win in car shows, she said.

In the early ’70s, Allen was spinning records at a Manhattan club when he was noticed by Alexander and Frankie “Hollywood” Crocker, a trailblazing disc jockey at WBLS. Crocker hired him to fill in for a DJ who was going to be away for months, Alexander recalled.

Over the decades, even as he nabbed coveted radio time slots, Allen took on many side gigs. He booked and emceed the entertainment for cruises, family members said. For about seven years, he had a popular radio show in Japan, hosting the music he loved from a Rockefeller Center studio.

But one of his proudest creations was a disc jockey school, the Queen Broadcasting Center, which he ran from 1991 to 2001, first in Jamaica and later in Manhattan.

“He saw it as a way to help the other young DJs and broadcasters and radio personalities because he was somebody who had people along the way helping him,” said his son, Jay Allen of Maywood, New Jersey.

When Allen was home, the music was always on, even as he watched television, family members said, and when he was on the radio, he would give shout-outs to his family. When he had to leave the hospital shortly after his daughter Jonelle was born for his radio shift, the DJ celebrated her birth with “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder.

“We’d come home and we’d have to tiptoe because he’s still sleeping,” Vanessa Allen recounted. "He missed out on a lot because he was working those [night] hours. He still was able to provide for the family, and that was the priority for him. He could talk about his love for music and his love for cars but nothing superseded his love for his family.”

Besides his wife and son, Allen is also survived by his daughter, Jonelle Allen of Baldwin; and brother, Ron Allen of Roosevelt.

He was buried Dec. 12 at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale.