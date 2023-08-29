Bronze Star recipient Joseph DeCola, founded North Shore Electric Contractors, dies at 99

He was known affectionately as Daddy Joe. To his family, Joseph R. DeCola was generous, compassionate, and humble. But they say the word that fits him best is unforgettable.

"My father was truly an extraordinary man ... He possessed qualities that were rare and admirable, and he was someone I could always turn to for guidance and support," said DeCola's daughter Susan Lawrence, 65, of Del Ray Beach, Florida. "During difficult times, he always told me, 'Just remember, things change.' Those simple yet profound words reminded me that no matter how difficult things may seem, change is inevitable and can bring new opportunities."

DeCola, of Lake Grove, died of natural causes on July 15. He was 99.

DeCola was born on Jan. 23, 1924, in New York City. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1942 and was a few credits short of graduating from New York University when he enlisted in the Army at age 19 during World War II. He was quickly made a sergeant in the radar unit.

Joseph DeCola served as a sergeant in an Army radar unit during World War II. Pictured are his photo and a citation from his service. Credit: Morgan Campbell

A Bronze Star recipient, DeCola helped guide pilots during the Battle of Britain, the Normandy landings and the Battle of the Bulge.

After the war, DeCola attended a 1945 dinner party where he met his wife, Gloria Forese. They were married in 1947 and had three daughters. The family lived in the Bronx, where DeCola worked as an electrical engineer. In 1952, the family moved to New Hyde Park, and then to Huntington before settling in Lake Grove. DeCola started his own company, North Shore Electric Contractors Inc., which eventually became one of the largest contractor companies on Long Island. He retired in 1990.

"Dad was the patriarch for all of us. He was a very positive man, an exemplary father and my hero," said his daughter Lorraine McGrath, 70, of Lake Grove.

McGrath's daughter Lynette Fleming of Lake Grove also had a special bond with her grandfather, as she and her husband lived with him.

"It was right after my grandmother passed away. He needed an extra hand around, so my then-fiancé and I moved out of our apartment and into his house. We were supposed to stay for six months and ended up staying for 12 years," said Fleming, whose own children grew up with DeCola. "He had the biggest heart. He was so sweet, so funny, was a great storyteller, and there was nothing that he wouldn't do for his family."

DeCola was skilled at carpentry and enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling, and traveling the world. But he was always happiest at home spending time with his family.

"He found joy in the smallest things, and always had a smile on his face," said his daughter Donna Keller, 73, of Nesconset. "He loved to tell us stories and jokes, and never shied away from acting silly or donning a costume — we act out 'The 12 Days of Christmas' every year and he loved putting on the costume he was assigned."

Keller remembers her father as one who wanted the best for his children, whether it was waking up early to make them breakfast before school and driving them to the bus stop, or doing whatever he could to help them achieve their academic goals.

"My dad was my role model. He taught me all about owning and operating a business," Keller said of DeCola, who gave her her first job at the age of 13.

In addition to his daughters, DeCola is survived by eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. His wife, Gloria, died in 2011.

DeCola was interred with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.