Joshua Encarnacion dies at 11; Wantagh boy battled rare form of cancer

When Joshua Encarnacion was born in 2011 his parents gave him two middle names — Paul after his great-grandfather and Kekoa, which in Hawaiian means “warrior.”

For nearly 12 years, the Wantagh boy embodied his second middle name in all aspects of life, his family and friends said.

Joshua battled on the wrestling mat. He was tenacious on the basketball court. And his optimism and determination never wavered during a 14-month battle with a rare and aggressive form of pediatric cancer.

On Sept. 1, just over two weeks before his 12th birthday, Joshua died of the disease, alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

“Joshua was a guiding light,” his father, Christian Encarnacion, 50, said Sunday at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, where hundreds joined him to celebrate Joshua's life.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He was a charismatic, beautiful kid, who filled the room," Encarnacion said.

Christian Encarnacion speaks Sunday about his son Joshua, and the boy's battle with a rare form of cancer, at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Joshua's mother Jeannette Encarnacion, 43, said he served as a mentor to younger children, or even those his age.

“He smiled through everything, and he made it fun,” she said.

Joshua was born on Sept. 16, 2011. Two older brothers among his six siblings were Nassau County wrestling champs. Joshua had a goal to be the third.

He also played basketball, football, lacrosse and soccer, his family said.

His battle with cancer began in July 2022, when his parents found a lump on his left pinkie finger. At first, they didn’t think much of it, but after days where the swelling didn’t subside, they sought medical attention. Doctors performed tests and determined that it was cancer.

Joshua fought the fatigue and went through numerous treatments, but never complained, his father said. The boy and his family even created a mantra — “I will never break, bend or fold. This too shall pass” — to help push through the ordeal.

His uncle, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, said Joshua was a role model to his son, Chris Jr., also 11, and called him a “special kid” who was talented and kind.

“It’s makes it a little less painful,” Weidman said of the outpouring of support Sunday. “I know he touched so many people.”

Michael Byrne, 40, of Wantagh, coached Joshua for many years, including when the boy attended Mandalay Elementary School and at Wantagh Middle School. Byrne described him as one of the best athletes he coached.

“He has a natural ability to pick up anything,” Byrne said. “It wasn’t just athletics, it was anything.”

Byrne recalled a time when Joshua was wrestling his son, AJ, and used a move to take him down. Instead of gloating or cheering, Joshua patiently began teaching AJ the move.

But what Byrne remembered most was the strength Joshua displayed during his battle with cancer. He would continue to play sports with his friends, when he had the energy, and he would socialize with his peers with no qualms.

“He was a special kid,” Byrne said as he fought back tears. “I don’t know how he did it.”

Along with his parents, Joshua Encarnacion is survived by his siblings, Christian, Josiah, Jaelyn, Calaya and Cristiana.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday at St. Frances de Chantal church in Wantagh.