Kim Fowley dies; rock musician, Runaways producer was 75

Colorful rock musician Kim Fowley, who produced for The Runaways and co-wrote songs for Kiss and Alice Cooper, has died after a long battle with bladder cancer. He was 75.

His wife said Friday that he died Thursday at their Hollywood home.

"Even from a hospital bed, Kim worked all the time," Kara Wright Fowley said. "He gave the world over 55 years of entertainment that still exists . . . from 'Nutrocker' to 'Alley-Oop' to the Runaways to KISS to Helen Reddy to 'Guardians of the Galaxy' . . . and was respected all the way. Kim was also one of the most caring people in the universe."

Fowley's career ranged from promoter to musician to manager to record producer. In the 1970s, he launched the all-female rock band The Runaways, a rarity at the time, thus introducing the world to a then-teenage Joan Jett.

"Kim was a friend, he taught me so much," Jett, a longtime Long Beach resident, tweeted Thursday. "I am very sad."

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fowley was based in Los Angeles. He released several solo albums. His father was actor Douglas Fowley, best known for his role in the film "Singin' In the Rain."