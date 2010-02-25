Linda Grover dies; developed worldwide peace day

WASHINGTON - Linda Grover, 76, who devoted more than 10 years to establishing Jan. 1 as a worldwide day of peace, died Saturday of cancer at the Washington Home and Community Hospices.

Global Family Day, recognized by the U.S. Congress, the UN General Assembly and scores of heads of state, encourages people to share meals, pledge nonviolence and celebrate by ringing a bell or beating a drum on the first day of each year.

Grover wrote a utopian novel, "Tree Island" in 1995. Steve Diamond and Robert Silverstein's children's book, "One Day in Peace, January 1, 2000," has appeared in 22 languages.

"Peace is like Carnegie Hall," Grover said. "If you want to get there, you've got to practice."

Linda Rauskolb was born in Nashua, N.H., and raised in a military family. Survivors include three children from her first marriage, Cindy Grover of Kauai, Hawaii, Steven Grover of Berkeley, Calif., and Jamie Grover of Santa Cruz, Calif.; a stepbrother, Bill Rauskolb of Wolfsburg, Germany; and two grandchildren.

The Washington Post