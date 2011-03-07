Longtime Freeport resident Evelyn Layton, 92

Evelyn Layton had deep roots in Freeport dating back to the mid- 1600s.

Freeport founder Edward Raynor was a distant relative, and Layton, a mother of three, enjoyed life in the town so much that she never left.

Layton died Saturday at Good Shepherd Hospice Inpatient Center at Port Jefferson. She was 92.

Layton was well-known around Freeport, and on her 80th birthday, the town celebrated with a party on its waterfront.

Then-Mayor William Glacken honored Layton on the occasion by presenting her with a citation in recognition for living in Freeport her entire life.

Even after becoming ill with emphysema in 2003 and being told by her doctors she had only six months to live, Layton pushed on and defied the odds, said her daughter, Susan Bogden-Sweeney, 63, of Selden.

"She knew her time was coming and she was ready for it," Bogden-Sweeney said. "She accomplished everything she wanted to."

Layton graduated from Freeport High School. She later worked as a supervisor at the Long Island-based electronics company North Atlantic Industries.

At about age 16, she met her future husband, Peter Bogden. The two were married in 1934.

What Sweeney remembers most about her mother is her incredible talent as a parent.

"She didn't want to leave her three daughters," she said. "She never stopped worrying about us. Until the day she died, she always worried about her kids."

Bogden-Sweeney said her mother never let her down.

"I was in a band in the '70s, which played all throughout Long Island and she would always come to hear us play," Bogden-Sweeney said. "It didn't matter if we finished at three in the morning. She was there to have breakfast with us."

Layton is also survived by two other daughters, Barbara Brown, 74, of Freeport, and Sharon Krezanski-Antonelli, 65, of Rockland, Maine; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A wake will be held today and tomorrow from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hungerford & Clark Funeral Home in Freeport. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale.