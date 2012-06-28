Longtime NFL exec Eddie Jones dies

Former NFL executive Eddie Jones, who spent 10 years as president of the Miami Dolphins, has died. He was 74.

Jones died yesterday morning, the Dolphins said. No cause was immediately given.

Jones joined the Dolphins as vice president of administration and finance in 1988 before becoming executive vice president and general manager in 1990, and he worked closely with Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.

"I've always felt teamwork in all phases of the operation was the key to building a winning team," Shula said, "and Eddie Jones was the consummate team player."

Jones became team president in 1996 and held that position until retiring after the 2005 season.

The Houston native played a key role in taking the Dolphins global, with the team playing games in London (1988), Tokyo (1991), Berlin (1992) and Mexico City (1997) during his tenure. He arranged the Dolphins' move from Miami into a new training complex in Davie, Fla., in 1992.

"He certainly could be a competitor," former team owner Wayne Huizenga said, "as I found out across a conference table when I was negotiating to buy the Dolphins, and later on the golf course during our many rounds together. But what set him apart was his kindness and warmth."

The Air Force veteran is survived by his wife, Marilyn, their three children and five grandchildren.

-- AP