Retired cop and union advocate Louis Matarazzo dies at 83

Louis Matarazzo, an NYPD cop who became one of the legendary leaders and major backers of police unions on Long Island as well as in New York City and the rest of the state, has died. He was 83.

A resident of Rockville Centre for more than 47 years where he lived with his wife Frances and raised five children, Matarazzo died Sunday after suffering from a liver ailment, said his son John.

Louis Matarazzo was a New York City police officer for more than 35 years and for 31, served in various capacities with the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, now known as the Police Benevolent Association, according to a biography posted by the Detective’s Endowment Association, one of the unions to which he gave continuous support.

“He was certainly a giant in the area of union representation,” said former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton, who got to know Matarazzo during various labor negotiations.

“He was always a gentleman," Bratton recalled. "You could trust him."

After being elected to his first PBA position in 1977, Matarazzo climbed the ranks of the organization through the positions of recording secretary, treasurer and in 1995, president, according to the union. Matarazzo was preceded in the PBA presidency by Phil Caruso.

Matarazzo left the PBA leadership in December 1998. His departure sparked a spirited fight for the leadership position which ultimately led the next year to the election of current president Patrick Lynch.

In a statement Lynch said: “Our prayers are with the Matarazzo family and Lou’s friends and former colleagues from the PBA and beyond. On behalf of our entire union, we extend them our deepest condolences.”

After retiring from the PBA and the NYPD, Matarazzo began a lengthy second career as a lobbyist and advocate for police unions around the state, said Paul DiGiacomo, president of the detectives' endowment.

Matarazzo joined the New York State Association of PBAs, now known as the Police Conference of New York, and advocated for legislation initiatives on behalf of cops, DiGiacomo said, including a bill enacting the Public Employment Relations Board, which helps unions and state municipalities resolve labor impasses.

While extremely active in union affairs, Matarazzo also kept his family and his other interests in mind, including coaching local sports, said his son John, of Rockville Centre.

“He was the best possible Dad, he could have been."

In his spare time, Matarazzo coached local youth baseball and worked with the Boys Club of New York as well as Nassau Community College, according to his son.

Bratton, who served as police commissioner between 1994 and 1996, as well as from 2014 to 2016, said that during his first term with the NYPD he worked well with Matarazzo on police labor issues.

“We had a very good working relationship," Bratton said. “I actually ended up speaking up for PBA at an arbitration hearing, saying they [cops] deserved pay raises.”

Besides his wife and son John, Matarazzo is survived by four other children; Anna Maria Barbieri, Carla Haynes, Louis Matarazzo Jr., and Peter Matarazzo, all of Nassau County.

A wake for Matarazzo will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to. 9 p.m. Thursday at the parish center of the Cathedral of St. Agnes in Rockville Centre, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to. 9 p.m. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the church.