Lynn Compton, WWII veteran, dies at 90

BURLINGTON, Wash. -- Lynn D. "Buck" Compton, a veteran whose World War II exploits were depicted in the HBO miniseries "Band of Brothers," has died, his family said.

Compton died Saturday in Burlington, Wash., after having a heart attack last month, the family told the Los Angeles Times in a story yesterday.

In January, nearly 200 guests, including actors from the miniseries, attended his 90th birthday party, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

"To us he wasn't really a war hero, he was just a hero, period," daughter Tracy Compton told the Herald.

Lynn Compton also is remembered for his legal career in California. He headed the team that prosecuted Sirhan B. Sirhan for the slaying of Robert F. Kennedy and was appointed to the 2nd District Court of Appeal in 1970 by Gov. Ronald Reagan. He retired from the bench in 1990.

He was awarded a Silver Star and a Purple Heart during World War II. But it wasn't until later in life that he became famous for his military service as a first lieutenant in Easy Company after the unit parachuted into France on D-Day in 1944.

Historian Stephen E. Ambrose's 1992 bestseller about the unit was made into the 2001 TV series.

"His career as a prosecutor and a judge overrode his military career until 'Band of Brothers' came out, and then it just went crazy," daughter Syndee Compton said.

A passage in the book recalled the D-Day invasion of France: "Compton had been an All-American catcher on the UCLA baseball team. The distance to the fleeing enemy was about the same as from home plate to second base. Compton threw his grenade on a straight line -- no arch -- and it hit a German in the head as it exploded."

Compton was embarrassed by the attention at his birthday party at Skagit Regional Airport that was attended by children of other "Band of Brothers" veterans.

"All I can say is it's flattering -- and kind of embarrassing," Compton told the Herald. "We didn't expect anything more than those other guys (in the war). We're celebrating longevity more than anything."

The guests included "Band of Brothers" actors Michael Cudlitz, James Madio, Richard Speight Jr. and Neal McDonough, who portrayed Compton in the miniseries.

-- AP