Matthew LoNigro, coach in soccer, lacrosse and life, 51

Matthew LoNigro was a pillar of strength and a leader in the Miller Place community, his friends and family recalled.

The longtime lacrosse and soccer coach in youth sports and a life coach for Hope House Ministries died suddenly at his home May 10. He was 51.

According to the family, the cause of death is pending autopsy results.

“My brother impacted so many lives in so many different ways in his community,” said his brother Bobby LoNigro of Rocky Point. “It’s hard to believe that a guy with so much positive energy, love and compassion for people has left us so soon. Although we are all devastated, we will collectively make sure that we pay it forward in tribute to Matt for all he’s done for others.”

Matthew LoNigro was born July 1, 1971 in Rockville Centre. The family moved to Selden when Matt was a youngster. He would be an outstanding three-sport athlete in soccer, basketball, and lacrosse at Newfield High School. The popular student-athlete was also the senior class president, graduating in 1989.

He attended Salisbury State University in Maryland, where he played lacrosse and met his wife, Julia Wilson. They were married in 1999 and had two children, Matt Jr. and Abigail.

“He was the most incredible dad and husband,” said Julia LoNigro, his wife of 23 years. “He always put our needs and wants before his own. He was selfless with his time in the community and at home.Matthew, Abigail and I are forever heartbroken but forever grateful that we were lucky enough to have him love us most and be our greatest supporter, protector, and provider.”

He began his career in 1996 by joining the LoNigro family retail business, Port Jefferson Sporting Goods, and helped build the company into one of the largest independently owned sporting goods retailers in America. He spent 22 years there before the business was acquired by BSN Sports and continued as a sales rep for the company based in Dallas.

“I worked alongside Matt for 25 years and he was such a wonderful people person,” said Tom Bettenhauser of Wading River. “We were so close. He would always introduce me as his brother. He built trusting relationships and people gravitated to him. He was a loyal, selfless, and devoted friend and his passion was for coaching youth sports and helping people in need. ”

LoNigro was actively involved in and a member of the Hope House Ministries advisory board, Hope House Ministries golf committee and a board member of Christmas Magic, which buys, wraps and delivers thousands of presents to children on Long Island each year.

“We’re blessed with so many great volunteers and he was at the top of class,” said Charlie Russo of Port Jefferson, the founder of Christmas Magic, chairman of the board at Hope House Ministries and a close family friend. “He was our youngest Santa Claus. He found comfort and peace in capturing the raw emotion of the kids that he made so happy.”

Anthony Cracco, the director of athletics at Patchogue-Medford, said accompanying Matt to shelters and churches was a blessing.

“We went to the Rockaways on Christmas Eve and Matt brought this entire truckload of sporting goods equipment and gifts for the families who couldn’t afford them,” Cracco said. “On Thanksgiving we went to the same shelter and church and handed out meals for people who didn’t have a place to eat. It was inspiring. He brought joy to so many people.”

LoNigro was enveloped in his community.

He was the founder of Lax for Hope, served as the Miller Place Booster Club President and Miller Place boys youth lacrosse director. He was also on the board of directors for Suffolk PAL Lacrosse, Backpack Pirates, and a soccer coach at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Sound Beach.

“He’s about as ingrained as it gets in our community,” said Ron Petrie, director of athletics at Miller Place schools. “We’ve worked together close to 15 years. He’s involved with every youth sports organization. He did everything from the heart, nothing was too small. He expected nothing in return.”

“My brother left a legacy of love,” Bobby LoNigro said. “He believed it’s what you do for people when no one is looking that counts. You do it for love.”

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Priscilla LoNigro, of Port Jefferson, and six brothers and four sisters; Bobby and Amy LoNigro of Rocky Point, Michael and Angela LoNigro of Port Jefferson Station, Craig and Kristin LoNigro of Blue Point, Paul and Donna LoNigro of Wading River, Richard LoNigro Jr. of Port Jefferson Station, Kevin LoNigro of Huntington, Keira and Bob Kelly of Westhampton Beach, Koren and Timothy Hart of Shirley, Shauna and Rob Kerr of Stony Brook and Brianne and Nick Cardaci of Port Jefferson Station.

He was an uncle to 24 nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Louis de Montfort R.C. Church at 75 New York Ave., Sound Beach.