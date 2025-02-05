Michael Mazzei, owner of nuBest Salon in Manhasset, dies at age 84

Michael Mazzei, 84, the owner of nuBest Salon and Spa in Manhasset widely considered a pioneer in the beauty industry, died Saturday of complications from pneumonia at North Shore University Hospital.

Mazzei, who immigrated to the United States from Italy at 14 and never attended high school, got his start in the hair industry by way of an uncle who owned a barbershop. After attending cosmetology school, Mazzei, of Manhasset, opened his own beauty school and ran 11 small salons throughout Long Island. "He always wanted to have a bigger salon," said his son, Jamie Mazzei, 55, who now runs the business. So when the 20,000-square-foot Best & Co. department store on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset became available, "he went for it," said Jamie, of Manhasset.

Mazzei opened nuBest in June 1973, selling clothing alongside beauty services. With the beauty business growing, Mazzei discontinued the clothing department in the early '80s and reconfigured the space, creating a glass atrium for a hair color department and adding a spa. He had the exterior clad in a silver facade for which it has become known. The salon employs some 100 people — hairstylists, colorists, nail technicians and aestheticians — servicing thousands of customers each month.

The Best & Co. department store on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset before it became nuBest Salon and Spa in 1973, and in 2023. Credit: History Center, Port Washington Public Library ; Danielle Silverman

Mazzei also left his mark on the global hair care industry when he and Leland Hirsch, then head of nuBest’s color department, developed ARTec, a line of hair products that they built and ultimately sold to L’Oreal. More recently, Mazzei was involved in the creation of Celeb Luxury, a hair care product collection now sold nationally.

"He was not just a hairdresser, he was truly gifted, and his ability to do hair combined with his love of architecture and art were all part of his success. There was a magical quality to him," said Jamie, adding that his father was a serious art collector. "He was an incredibly creative person who also had this unique ability for spotting talent in other people. He was always able to bring out the best in creative people and to bring them together."

Michael Mazzei, the owner of nuBest Salon and Spa in Manhasset, has died at age 84. His family estimates this photo was taken 14 years ago. Credit: nuBest

The bond between father and son was profound. In 2011, the senior Mazzei was diagnosed with kidney failure, and Jamie donated one of his kidneys to his dad in a successful transplant procedure.

Mazzei mentored many beauty professionals who went on to achieve fame and fortune on their own. Many other talented people chose to remain with the company, which has been run somewhat like an extended family. Gloria Sombrotto, 67, of Port Washington, has worked at nuBest for 35 years. "He gave me the title of general manager, and that meant you were in charge of everything," she said. "He was a perfectionist. He saw things that most people don’t see. It was details, details, details. But he was always open to new ideas. He listened. And he wanted people to be surrounded by beauty — art, architecture, floral arrangements. There have been so many changes in this industry and he was always looking for something new."

In a Newsday interview about the salon’s 50th anniversary in 2023, Mazzei said: "I am truly grateful. Half a century later and the business is still thriving [and] what is more important to me is that my family is keeping the legacy going. My dream has come true ..." In fact, it has. In addition to his son, both of Michael Mazzei’s grandsons are involved in the business, along with his nephews, Vincent Cascio and Christian Fleres.

Jamie Mazzei, (l) flanked by cousin Vincent Cascio, his father and founder of nuBest Salon and Spa, Michael Mazzei, then 83, and Jamie’s cousin Christian Fleres. Michael Mazzei opened nuBest iin 1973 in the out-of-business Best & Co. department store on Northern Boulevard, in Manhasset. Credit: nuBest Salon and Spa

To honor Mazzei’s passing, a large black-and-white photo of his hands holding scissors with a pop of red around his signature red comb has been posted on the exterior of the building. It is inscribed, "A legacy to celebrate.".

"I think he would’ve loved it," said Jamie.

In addition to his son, Mazzei is survived by his wife, Donna Mazzei, of Manhasset; sisters Mary Fleres and Antoinette Mazzei; daughter-in-law Violet Mazzei; and grandsons Marco and Jamie Mazzei.

Visitation will be held Monday from noon to 8 p.m. at Fairchild Funeral Home in Manhasset. A service will follow on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Shelter Rock Church in Syosset.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to North Shore University Hospital, a part of the Northwell Health Foundation.