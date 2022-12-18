Mira Martincich, longtime Roslyn school district teacher, dies at 68

Those who knew Mira Martincich, a longtime Roslyn school district educator, say she was an “amazing” woman who always had time to help others.

“She was very devoted to her family, to her career and to her friends, and very into the athletic scene, especially women’s sports,” said John Martincich, 65, of Glendale, Queens, her younger brother.

Martincich died Nov. 10 of stroke complications at her home in the Oakland Gardens section of Queens. She was 68.

Born in Brooklyn in 1953, Martincich grew up in Queens as the oldest of three siblings — John Martincich and twins Laura Martincich, 59, and the late Joanne Barbella, 58.

Martincich attended Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, where her loved ones say she developed her interest in athletics after joining The Leaders Club, a school athletic club where students would assist physical education teachers.

Martincich’s close friend Anita Dreichler, 67, of Oakland, New Jersey, attended the club with her in high school.

“[The club] really inspired her to not only to get into more athletics, but working with other students and helping them,” Dreichler said. “She was always everyone’s best friend and mentor and would be looking out for kids, so I think it was only natural for her to pursue that.”

After graduating from Queens College in 1975, Martincich received her master's degree at West Chester University in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and a doctorate in education from St. John’s University in Queens.

Martincich then worked in the Roslyn Public School District for more than 30 years, teaching physical education and science. Later, she also served as the district's director of physical education, athletics and recreation and as an assistant principal. Martincich retired in 2009.

She coached field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball and volleyball.

During her teaching career, Martincich was renowned for her patience in teaching children in sports while pushing them to excel. Martincich was particularly adamant about creating programs for girls and students who were not traditional athletes — like winter track and field or bowling — so they could all participate in extracurricular sports, according to Denise Romanello, a friend who worked with Martincich in the school district.

“She made sure that at least they could at least wear that jersey and be part of something,” Romanello said.

Vera Trenchfield, a former student who Martincich taught soccer and volleyball to when she was 13, said Martincich was a “phenomenal woman” who always had time to help students in need.

“She’s the reason why I decided to be a teacher,” said Trenchfield, 52, of Freeport, who now teaches physical education in the Roslyn school district. “She’s been there for pretty much most of my life. I admire her strength and her ability to be patient and to do so much. She did so much for everyone.”

Martincich won several state teaching awards, including the NYSAAA Administrator of the Year Award for Section VIII and the NYS AHPERD Council of Administrators Physical Education Director of the Year Award. She was inducted into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in June 2014 and the Nassau County High School Athletics Hall of Fame in September 2015.

In her spare time, Martincich loved to travel to places such as Croatia, her family's ancestral home, and Egypt and Israel. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and family, spoke four languages, loved reading and Broadway plays, and baked chocolates for others.

Martincich’s wake on Nov. 16 in Flushing had more than 400 people attending, according to Romanello.

“She had 25 best friends, because everybody felt like she was their best friend,” Romanello said.