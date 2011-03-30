Notre Dame star receiver Jim Seymour dies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Jim Seymour, a star receiver at Notre Dame in the 1960s who formed a potent passing combination with quarterback Terry Hanratty and helped the Fighting Irish win a national championship, has died.
He was 64.
The school announced that Seymour died Tuesday night at Highland Park Hospital in Illinois.
Seymour graduated from Notre Dame in 1969.
During his three-year varsity career, he made 138 catches for 2,113 yards and 16 touchdowns.
When Notre Dame won the national title in 1966, Seymour caught 48 passes with eight touchdowns.
-- AP