One-day KGB chief Leonid Shebarshin dies

MOSCOW -- Russian investigators say Leonid Shebarshin, who headed the KGB for one day after the 1991 Soviet coup attempt, has been found dead in an apparent suicide.

The body of the 77-year-old Shebarshin was found Friday in his Moscow apartment with a pistol near his body, according to a statement from the Investigative Committee, which listed a preliminary conclusion of suicide.

Shebarshin was named head of the KGB's foreign intelligence division in 1989 after serving as an agent in India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan, according to state news agency ITAR-Tass.

On August 22, 1991, he became acting head of the entire KGB, replacing Vladimir Kryuchkov, one of the leaders of the coup attempt that collapsed that day.

He was replaced the next day. ---- AP