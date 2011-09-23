Photojournalist Shel Hershorn dies

ALBUQUERQUE -- Shel Hershorn, a photojournalist who captured iconic images of the civil rights movement and of a fatally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, has died at age 82.

Hershorn died Sept. 17 of pneumonia at a northern New Mexico nursing home, his wife, Sonja Hershorn, said Friday.

Hershorn began his career as a photographer at a Casper, Wyo., newspaper. He moved to Dallas in 1954 to work for the Dallas Times Herald and United Press International. He captured images of the Freedom Riders and Alabama Gov. George Wallace attempting to block black students from enrolling at the University of Alabama.

During the 1960 presidential campaign, Hershorn followed then-Sen. John F. Kennedy and Sen. Lyndon Johnson around Texas. He photographed President Kennedy in 1963 speaking to a Dallas crowd before his assassination, and days later photographed Lee Harvey Oswald just as he was loaded into an ambulance after he was shot by Jack Ruby.

