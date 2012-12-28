'Rescue Me' singer Fontella Bass dies

ST. LOUIS -- Fontella Bass, a St. Louis-born soul singer who hit the top of the R&B charts with "Rescue Me" in 1965, has died. She was 72.

Bass died Wednesday night at a St. Louis hospice of complications from a heart attack suffered three weeks ago, her daughter, Neuka Mitchell, said. Bass was born into a family with deep musical roots and began performing early, singing in her church choir at age 6.

Her interest turned from gospel to R&B when she was a teenager and she began her professional career. She landed a recording contract, first as a duet artist. Her duet with Bobby McClure, "Don't Mess Up a Good Thing," reached No. 5 on the R&B charts.

She co-wrote and later that year recorded "Rescue Me," reaching No. 1 on the R&B charts and No. 4 on the Billboard pop singles chart. Bass' powerful voice resembled that of Aretha Franklin, who is often misidentified as the singer of that chart-topping hit.

Bass had a few other modest hits but by her own account developed a reputation as a troublemaker because she demanded more artistic control and more money for her songs.