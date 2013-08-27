Retired CBS newsman Bruce Dunning, 73, dies

CBS News says longtime foreign correspondent Bruce Dunning has died.

The retired newsman died yesterday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City from injuries suffered in a fall, CBS said in a news release. Dunning was 73.

In 1975, Dunning captured part of the chaotic end to the Vietnam War. He reported on the last evacuation flight out of Da Nang and the scramble to get aboard as the city fell to North Vietnamese troops.

Dunning spent most of his 35-year career at CBS News reporting from Asia, opening the network's Beijing bureau in 1981 and serving as the Tokyo-based Asia bureau chief.

He later covered Latin America and the Caribbean for CBS.

CBS says the New Jersey native's survivors include his partner, artist Tetsunori Kawana, and a brother.