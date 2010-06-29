State wine pioneer Stanley Wagner dies at 83

LODI - Winery owner Stanley "Bill" Wagner, who played a major role in revitalizing the Finger Lakes wine industry in west-central New York beginning in the 1970s, has died at age 83.

His son, John, says Wagner died at his home in Lodi on Saturday. He says the cause of death was not being disclosed.

After serving in the Navy in World War II, Wagner grew grapes on the family farm for more than three decades before producing his first wines for sale in 1979 as founder of Wagner Vineyards on the eastern shore of Seneca Lake. He quickly earned renown for growing classic European-style vinifera vines.

Best known for its rieslings, the winery produces 35 wines from 20 grape varieties grown in 250 acres of vineyards. - AP