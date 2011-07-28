Vietnam War veteran Thomas L. Willson, 72

Thomas L. Willson was a pilot for more than 40 years and a cycling aficionado -- motorized and pedal powered -- almost up to his final breath. Understanding his joie de vivre was easy for his family because he'd remind them of it constantly.

"He loved life," his wife, Carolyn Willson, said. "He'd always say to us, to our kids, 'What did you do today that was fun?' He'd say you have to do something fun every day."

Willson, a longtime civic volunteer and Vietnam War veteran, died Saturday, most likely of heart illness, at home in Glen Cove, family said. He was 72.

Willson had just finished one of his favorite activities -- riding his bicycle -- when he told his wife he wasn't feeling well, she said. "He went to take a shower, came back dressed and collapsed in front of me."

The two were to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in October, she said.

Carolyn Willson, a three-time deputy mayor in Glen Cove, met her husband when they were ninth-graders at junior high school in Manhasset. They married in 1961 and then spent most of the next 50 years raising a family in Manhasset and Glen Cove.

He served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1967, then flew planes for Eastern Airlines for 25 years before moving to Kitty Hawk Airways, an air-cargo firm, as a flight engineer until retiring in 2005.

One reason for his passion for living related to the war, his wife said. "Many of his friends did not come back, so he always felt fortunate," she said.

When he wasn't flying planes, he likely was riding his motorcycle, perhaps a BMW or a Harley-Davidson, with his wife often sitting behind him.

"I liked it," she said, "because I never had any fear with him."

His wife said he kept active in community affairs and even ran unsuccessfully for Glen Cove city council in the 1980s.

After surgery a few years ago, he gave up motorcycles for a Vespa, a motorized scooter. He often would plop one of his grandchildren on its backseat for a ride, his wife said.

Glen Cove Mayor Ralph Suozzi in a statement called Willson "an outstanding resident who served the community in many large and small ways."

In addition to his wife, survivors include sons David Willson, of Monument, Colo., and Stephen Willson, of Glen Cove; a daughter, Laurie Huenteo Orgel, of Lattingtown; a brother, Richard Willson, of Manhasset; a sister, Connie Tupper, of Orwell, Vt.; and seven grandchildren. A daughter, Cheryl, died in 2006.

Visitation is Friday at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Glen Cove.