West Islip music director Sal Fiore dies

A longtime music director at West Islip High School died unexpectedly, students and educators confirmed Tuesday.

Students at West Islip High School said that they were told by their principal Tuesday morning that Sal Fiore, 52, who was the choral director of the popular singing club, Vocal Motion, had died.

Shannon Duffy, a junior at West Islip High School, said the principal told students in second period that Fiore had died in his sleep.

"He was amazing, he gave us a lot, he made us really good -- one of the best show choirs in America," said Duffy, 16. "He found something in all of us and made us shine on stage."

Educators said he had been a longtime employee of the district. Efforts to reach his family were unsuccessful last night.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

West Islip Board of Education President Steve Gellar said Fiore "really was an iconic figure in the school district's music program. He demanded and often received perfection from his students and his students continued to come back and visit and perform long after they graduated."

High School Principal Anthony Bridgeman could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In 1997, Fiore, director of vocal music at the high school, was named to the position of conductor for the Grammy All-American Vocal Jazz ensemble sponsored by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

The Grammy Band is made up of select musical students from all over the country. Fiore conducted the vocalists in a series of events surrounding the Grammys.