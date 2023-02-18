William Corbett of Floral Park, attorney, public relations executive, dies at 85

William J. Corbett of Floral Park dedicated his life to service; as an American, a father, and a member of his community, his family says.

"Dad would want his legacy to be love and service to his family, community, and country," said his daughter Sally A. Corbett-Turco of Katonah in Westchester County. "He was loving, compassionate, and service-oriented, and spoke of his faith often."

Corbett died at home on Jan. 30 of complications following cancer surgery. He was 85.

Born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Corbett was raised in Astoria, Queens, until the age of 8, when he moved to the Village of Floral Park. He graduated from Sewanhaka High School, where he was captain of the Floral Park Civil Defense Junior Rescue and a member of Boy Scout Troop 4.

William J. Corbett with President Dwight D. Eisenhower at Gettysburg College. Credit: William J. Corbett family

He graduated in 1959 from Hobart College, where he was a member of the ROTC. He reported for active duty in August 1959 to the 63rd Troop Carrier Wing of the Air Force in Greenville, South Carolina. Over the next three years, he went on missions to 19 countries and served as chief information officer on Operation Deepfreeze in Antarctica in 1960 and 1961.

Capt. Corbett remained in the Air Force Reserve for seven years and was briefly called to duty during the Cuban missile crisis. He received many medals and accolades during his time in service, before continuing his education at Albany Law School. In 1963, he transferred to and later graduated from Fordham Law School.

Worked for Legal Aid Society, district attorney

Corbett then served as a criminal defense trial attorney for the Nassau County Legal Aid Society and later as a Nassau County assistant district attorney working in the District Court and Law departments.

Corbett became the director of public relations for Avon Products worldwide and started Corbett Public Relations in 1989, which was taken over by William J. Corbett Jr. in the mid-1990s.

Corbett met his future wife, Ann V. Teplitz, at a Young Republicans meeting in Floral Park in 1964. They married on June 25, 1966, and raised three children together.

They often traveled thanks to Corbett's business trips.

"Life is about experiences, and my father wanted to show us the world," said son William, of East Rockaway. "One fond memory I have of my father was taking our family to Europe for summer vacation. He was able to take us to Wimbledon, where we met players and celebrities, and saw Long Islander John McEnroe win the title."

"I remember my father taking us on all kinds of adventures from fishing in a rowboat in Harriman State Park to touring castles in Europe," said Corbett-Turco of enjoying business trips with her father. "He traveled extensively for business and public service, and when possible, he took us along behind-the-scenes. He really exemplified how one could work hard, contribute to the community, and keep family at the center of it all."

As for his love of public relations, Corbett credits a time during his youth.

"When he was younger, my father was active in DeMolay, a fraternal youth organization focused on building character and leadership skills. It was here where he learned how to draft press releases and secure publicity for his chapter on Long Island," said Corbett Jr., of his father, who credited DeMolay for his success in business and public relations. Corbett was given the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

He also served as president of the Public Relations Society of New York and president of the International Public Relations Association.

"My father gave great career advice and always wanted his daughter to have the same opportunities that his sons had," said Corbett-Turco.

Village of Floral Park prosecuting attorney

Corbett also served as Village of Floral Park's prosecuting attorney and associate village justice for over 20 years, served as past commander and judge advocate of the Floral Park American Legion, was a member of the Forty and Eight veterans society, served as co-president of Friends of the Floral Park Library, and was a board member of the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce, Floral Park Lions Club and Floral Park Historical Society.

As a grandfather, Corbett was involved and interested in everything that his grandkids were doing.

"He was very proud of his grandson, Brian, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and his granddaughter, Lindsay, becoming a nurse, like her grandmother," said Corbett Jr.

Corbett is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann; his three children, William J. Corbett Jr., Spencer T. Corbett and daughter Sally Ann Corbett-Turco and several grandchildren. A funeral was held on Feb. 4 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bellerose. He requested donations be made in his name to New York DeMolay at www.nydemolay.org.