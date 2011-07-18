Overnight lane closures in Nassau, Suffolk

Overnight lane closures are scheduled on three major thoroughfares in Suffolk and Nassau counties, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.

The westbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway in Melville will be closed this week as the state does drainage work as part of a $56-million project to replace the parkway bridge over Route 110 and reconfigure the entrance and exit ramps.

The closures will take place weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are expected to last about a week, weather permitting, the DOT said.

Motorists who do not choose alternate routes will be detoured to the Long Island Expressway at Deer Park Avenue, Exit 42 on the Northern State, and returned to the parkway at the expressway/parkway connector, Exit 37A.

For the same project, beginning July 25 all southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Route 110 in Melville will be closed at night for about a week. The lane closures, from Schwab Road to Old Country Road, will occur on weeknights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Hempstead Turnpike, the DOT this week is closing short sections of a single travel lane in each direction between the Cross Island Parkway and Nassau Boulevard, in Elmont and Franklin Square, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The closures are needed for drainage improvements, and will continue through September, the DOT said. Each lane section to be closed is one or two blocks long. A single travel lane will remain open in each direction during the operation.