Pedestrian, driver killed in separate crashes on Long Island on Friday, police say
A 69-year-old pedestrian and an 84-year-old driver were killed in separate vehicle crashes in Glen Cove and East Patchogue on Friday, police said.
The 69-year old woman, whose identity police are withholding until her family is notified, was hit and killed by a van as she was crossing Pratt Boulevard near Pulaski Street in Glen Cove around 2:07 p.m., Nassau County police said in a statement.
The woman was hit by a 2019 Ford van being driven by a 68-year-old woman traveling south on Pratt, police said.
Pratt Boulevard is a four-lane road and has a crosswalk at its intersection with Pulaski. When asked whether the woman was hit in the crosswalk, a police spokesperson said that is still under investigation.
The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, the spokesperson said. The driver stayed at the scene, they said.
Anyone with more information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
Separately, Suffolk County police are investigating a single-car crash in East Patchogue around 8:50 p.m. Friday that killed Patricia Lovetro, 84, of Deer Park.
Lovetro was driving a 2023 Nissan Sentra on the eastbound Sunrise Service Road, approaching a right turn at Gazzola Drive, when the car left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County police said in a statement.
Lovetro was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where she was pronounced dead, police said. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.
More coverage: In 2023, 222 people died in Long Island car crashes. Suffolk has led the state in the total number of traffic fatalities for at least a decade, while Nassau has ranked second deadliest in six of the past 10 years, a recent Newsday analysis found.
SARRA SOUNDS OFF: Wrestling, North Babylon hoops and more! Will Grayson Meak faceoff against Devin Downes in counties? Meanwhile North Babylon's Jasmine McKay hoops it up and there's history on the mat in Nassau County in Episode 2 of "Sarra Sounds Off."
SARRA SOUNDS OFF: Wrestling, North Babylon hoops and more! Will Grayson Meak faceoff against Devin Downes in counties? Meanwhile North Babylon's Jasmine McKay hoops it up and there's history on the mat in Nassau County in Episode 2 of "Sarra Sounds Off."