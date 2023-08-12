Man lying on Sunrise Highway is struck and killed, cops say

A man lying in an eastbound lane of Sunrise Highway in Merrick was fatally struck by a car past midnight on Saturday, Nassau police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, is believed to have been acting erratically prior to lying in the right lane of the highway, police said.

A 19-year-old female driving a 2020 BMW hit him at 12:14 a.m. near Fox Boulevard, police said. She stayed at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

