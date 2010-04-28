Police charge man with shooting wife in N. Amityville

A domestic dispute ended with a man shooting his wife in the abdomen with a 12-gauge shotgun in their home in North Amityville late Tuesday, police said.

The woman, Joanna James, 38, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. She was in stable condition Wednesday, police said.

Joseph James, 55, the victim's husband, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault following an investigation, Suffolk County police said.

James was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said officers were called to the home on Columbus Boulevard at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and discovered Joanna James had been shot. It was unclear what led to the shooting.