1st CD: Calone announces endorsement from three lawmakers

In the first congressional district's ongoing battle over endorsements, Democrat David Calone has added three county lawmakers to his list of backers.

Calone, the Suffolk County Planning Commission chairman, said Legis. Al Krupski of Cutchogue, Sarah Anker of Mount Sinai and Rob Calarco of Patchogue, all Democrats, are backing his candidacy in what appears to be heading toward an expensive Democratic primary against Southampton Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst next year. Both are vying to take on freshman Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in what has been a battleground East End district since the 1960s.

Krupski lauded Calone for initiating a grant program to help new farmers buy agricultural equipment. "It is exactly the kind of innovative idea that we need to ... provide ways for our young people to stay in eastern Suffolk," he said.

Anker praised Calone's efforts to spur development of renewable power through planning codes for wind and solar energy while Carlarco said Calone has been a leader in promoting downtown redevelopment and protecting local waters, both key for South Shore residents. Before the county endorsements, Calone picked up backing from Assemb. Steven Englebright (D-Setauket).

Calone's latest batch of backers was announced after Throne-Holst announced support from Legis. William Lindsay III (D-Oakdale), popular former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-Mineola) and powerful Rep. Steve Israel (D-Huntington), former chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

"Frankly, I prefer to have support from lawmakers who come from within the district," Calone said.