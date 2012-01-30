2 village trustees running for re-election

Incumbent Garden City Village trustees are being challenged in runoff elections Tuesday in the Estates and Eastern sections of the village.

In their bids for re-election, Brian C. Daughney and Nicholas P. Episcopia face Michele Harrington and Jon Segerdahl, respectively.

In the Western section, trustee John Watras, the deputy mayor, was not opposed. Neither was trustee Andrew Cavanaugh in the Central section.

The candidates who win the runoffs will represent the Community Agreement Party in the general elections in March, when they will be on the villagewide ballot to serve a two-year term, effective April 1.

Former village trustee Segerdahl, 65, who is challenging Episcopia in the East, said if elected he would address the rising cost of village employees' salaries and benefits. The 39-year resident said he would also find an "economically sound solution" for the historic St. Paul School's building.

Segerdahl, a retired public school administrator, said he would respond to quality-of-life issues such as rising crime in the East. Segerdahl, a former president of the Eastern Property Owners' Association, said he would also push for facilities for children and senior citizens.

Episcopia, second deputy mayor and a senior workout specialist, said he wants to preserve the village's infrastructure, services and quality of life, while minimizing tax increases.

The 39-year resident, who is on the Mayor's Committee on St. Paul's, said he wants to find a future use for the building. Episcopia, who is also a former president of the property owners' association, said he wants to settle with municipal unions on contracts.

Harrington, 55, who will challenge Daughney in the Estates section, said she is running to represent residents and protect property values. The lifelong resident, who is a former institutional sales managing director, said if elected she would address municipal borrowing, pension funds, and contract negotiations with village employees.

Daughney, who has served as Estates trustee since May 2010, said he wants to change the manner and costs by which the village obtains its services in order to avoid tax increases. The 11-year resident, a corporate and securities lawyer, said he strives to preserve the village's infrastructure, services and quality of life.

Runoff elections are Tuesday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. in the East at Stewart School and in the Estates at the Stratford School.