Cuomo, other state officials, to visit Puerto Rico during its economic crisis

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday he will travel to Puerto Rico next week to show solidarity with the island during its economic crisis.

Cuomo will be joined by other New York officials, including Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and city Comptroller Scott Stringer, among others.

They will leave next Monday and be on the ground in Puerto Rico for about 24 hours.

Puerto Rico is struggling with a $73 billion debt that its governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, has said is "not payable." He has asked that the commonwealth be able to restructure its debt under U.S. bankruptcy code. Currently, Puerto Rico isn't eligible for debt restructuring.

"The current situation in Puerto Rico has become unsustainable and is threatening the livelihoods of millions of people -- many with strong connections to New York," Cuomo said in a statement. "This trip is about stepping up for Puerto Rico and its people, and I look forward to working together with our partners to help address this crisis."