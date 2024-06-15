Cash is flowing among Dems in race for 1st CD

John Avlon has outraised opponent Nancy Goroff nearly 4 to 1 in the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary race since April 1, according to new filings posted by the Federal Election Commission.

But Goroff has leveled the playing field by loaning her campaign $1.2 million, leaving each candidate with more than $500,000 on hand as they move into the final days of the race.

Avlon is a former CNN analyst and author, while Goroff is a former chair of the Stony Brook University chemistry department who unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2020.

The pair face off in the June 25 Democratic primary, and the winner will run against first-term Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville). Early primary voting begins Saturday.

Avlon, 51, of Sag Harbor, raised $622,443 between April 1 and June 5, according to the filings posted Thursday. He spent $1,068,730 in that time period and has $584,756 cash on hand.

In addition to the loan, Goroff, 56, of Stony Brook, raised $156,527 in that period, according to the FEC. She spent $1,325,799 between April 1 and June 5 and has $594,762 cash on hand.

LaLota has about $1.8 million cash on hand.

Avlon’s campaign has raised a total of $1.76 million, while Goroff’s has raised $2.3 million.

Avlon’s camp called the recent fundraising difference an “enthusiasm gap” between the two campaigns and accused Goroff of trying to buy the seat.

“John Avlon is the only candidate creating real excitement and enthusiasm, has all the local support and is the only Democrat that can flip this seat and help the Democrats take back the majority,” Avlon campaign manager Brian Sokolowski said in a statement.

Goroff representatives pushed back against those assertions and noted the campaign has more than 300 volunteers who have knocked on more than 14,000 doors.

“Nancy Goroff has been in Suffolk County for years fighting for Long Islanders,” said campaign manager Maggie Touchton. “She’s the only candidate in this race with a record of fighting for choice, beating MAGA extremists, defending our public schools and kids, and working to build a better economy for everyone.”

Avlon’s donors this round include Nassau and New York State Democratic Committee chairman Jay Jacobs, who has personally endorsed him, lawyer and Republican Trump critic George Conway and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner.

Goroff’s donors include fellow scientists Chiara Nappi, professor emeritus in the Princeton University physics department, and Elizabeth Regan, professor emerita in the Cornell University neurobiology and behavior department.

Each candidate has spent more than $1 million on advertising.

Avlon spent about $1.3 million on ad buys and production, according to the filings. Goroff’s $1.02 million in advertising spending includes $203,000 for TV ads, $58,000 for online ads and $766,000 in other unspecified advertising.

Outside political action committees are also active in the district primary.

WelcomePAC, which works to flip Republican House seats, has spent $1.35 million in support of Avlon, according to FEC data. 314 Action Fund has spent $66,500 to support Goroff and $78,000 to oppose Avlon.

According to financial disclosure statements filed with the U.S. House clerk last month, Goroff reported assets valued between $11.5 million and $53.5 million.

Avlon reported assets valued between $975,000 and $2.5 million last year, a figure that does not include the holdings in the name of his wife, Margaret Hoover, 46, the host of PBS’ "Firing Line with Margaret Hoover" and a CNN commentator. He also reported that CNN paid him $584,083 as a regular commentator last year and $240,385 through April 26 of this year.