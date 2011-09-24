Bellone to face Carpenter for Suffolk exec

Call it the accidental county executive's race.

When Democratic Babylon Supervisor Steve Bellone began campaigning a year ago, he expected to be the long-shot challenger to Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy. When Levy dropped out, Bellone -- with $2 million on hand -- became an early favorite as Republicans struggled to find a replacement.

In securing the Republican nomination, County Treasurer Angie Carpenter survived a gantlet of better-financed candidates who all fell by the wayside, to become the first woman county executive candidate in Long Island history. While she is far behind in finances, backers say the sour economy and national mood level the playing field for Carpenter and other Republicans.

On Election Day, Suffolk voters will decide who will lead the county in the first contested county executive race between the Republicans and the Democrats in eight years.

Voters will decide 98 other county and town races. All 18 seats are at stake in the county legislature, where Democrats and allies hold a 12-6 edge. There are six town supervisor contests, as well as races for judgeships, highway chief and tax receiver posts.

Patrick Halpin, a former Suffolk County executive, said the county executive's race is "up for grabs."

"There's [an] enormous wet blanket over the entire electorate," said Halpin, a Democrat. "People are feeling disenchanted with all public officials, period."

John Jay LaValle, Suffolk Republican chairman, said voter unhappiness with President Barack Obama and his handling of the economy will help Carpenter and other local GOP candidates. "The Democratic Party has seriously mishandled the economy and has not been able to deliver on a national or local level," LaValle said.

Bellone backers counter that Carpenter, in 16 years as a county lawmaker and treasurer, has called only for more studies and more personnel. They noted a 20.5 percent increase in spending that Carpenter requested in her original departmental budget in June.

"The Carpenter record is simply more -- more taxes, more bureaucracy, more spending," said Rick Fromberg, Bellone's campaign manager.

In the legislature, there are three open seats. Democrats Jon Cooper of Lloyd Harbor and Vivian Viloria-Fisher of East Setauket are term-limited, while Legis. Jack Eddington of Medford, an Independence Party member who caucuses with the Democrats, is retiring.

In Cooper's 18th District, Democrat William Spencer, an ear, nose and throat specialist, is vying with Republican Elizabeth Black, who led the opposition to the Avalon Bay development in Huntington Station.

In Viloria-Fisher's 5th District, Democrat Kara Hahn, former president of the Civic Association of the Setaukets, will oppose Republican Anthony Moncayo.

In Eddington's 7th District, Democrat Rob Calarco, Eddington's chief of staff, is vying with the GOP's John Giannott, a restaurateur.

Insiders say key battlegrounds include the 6th District, where freshman Democratic Legis. Sarah Anker faces former Brookhaven Town Attorney Karen Wilutis.

Republicans also believe Legis. Steve Stern (D-Huntington) and Louis D'Amaro (D-North Babylon) are vulnerable. Stern, who two years ago won by 473 votes, faces Deborah Poulos, who lost a close Huntington Town Board race in 2007. D'Amaro is running without the Conservative line and also lost the Independence Party primary.

Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer said both have delivered for their districts and will survive.