Both sides line up on minimum wage hike

ALBANY -- Sides lined up Monday for what could be a battle over a proposal to hike the state's minimum wage -- although Senate Republicans, key to the outcome, aren't saying where they stand yet.

And Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in a TV interview was noncommittal.

Democrats, unions and the Working Families Party all hailed a proposal by Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan) to raise New York's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $8.50.

In contrast, business groups and the New York Farm Bureau said a rise would hurt small businesses by "artificially" increasing payroll costs.

"Today's proposal to increase New York's minimum wage is a stealth tax for our state's farmers masquerading as a benefit for workers," said Dean Norton, president of the Farm Bureau. "At a time when we are working hard to create jobs and improve our business environment, this proposal seems particularly ill-timed and ill-considered."

Silver wants the raise to take effect Jan. 1, 2013, and to index any future increases to the inflation rate. He noted that Connecticut's minimum wage is $8.25 and Massachusetts' $8. New Jersey is considering a proposal to raise its minimum to $8.50.

At a news conference at the Capitol, Silver invoked President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's approval of the first minimum wage in 1938, saying it gave "life to the American dream."

"Today, that dream is in peril," he said, adding that working parents couldn't survive on today's minimum wage.

Asked how he arrived at $8.50 per hour, Silver said: "We wanted something significant, but reasonable in terms of not shocking the business community."

"I represent a district that has been disproportionately impacted by the economic crisis and raising the minimum wage is something that would bring relief to many residents in my district," added Assemb. Philip Ramos (D-Brentwood).

One group, Hunger Action Network, said $8.50 was insufficient and that the wage should be $10 per hour.

Republicans who control the Senate remained mum on the proposal. Many said they wouldn't comment until they had seen Silver's proposal. A day earlier, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) released a statement that didn't directly address the issue. Skelos was not available for comment Monday.

Cuomo also remained noncommittal.

"Historically, I've supported raises in the minimum wage," Cuomo said on an Albany-area TV talk show. "We want to be fair. Our neighboring states actually have minimum wages that are higher than New York now. So I understand the intelligence of the concept."

But, he said, "We're going to watch it through this legislative session."