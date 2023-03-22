Domestic violence case against Suffolk Legis. Nicholas Caracappa dismissed

Domestic violence charges filed against Suffolk County Legis. Nicholas Caracappa in December 2020 have been formally dismissed, Caracappa said Wednesday.

Last March, acting State Supreme Court Justice John Iliou adjourned the case against Caracappa (C-Selden), who was accused of choking his estranged wife, for one year in contemplation of dismissal, and set a one-year order of protection for her.

Caracappa was required to obey the protection order and stay out of legal trouble during that time.

Caracappa, who faces reelection in November and who had denied the allegations, said “truth and justice” prevailed in the case.

“Naturally, I'm pleased to put the whole thing behind me in the interest of justice, but more so in the interests of my children who have been affected by this situation the most,” Caracappa said in a statement to Newsday, referring to his three daughters.

Caracappa’s lawyer Kevin Fitzgerald confirmed on Wednesday the charges were formally dropped March 3. The case has been sealed, according to court records.

Caracappa was arrested in December 2020, a month after he was elected to his 4th Legislative District seat.

He was charged with choking his then-estranged wife and violating an order of protection, Newsday reported at the time. He pleaded not guilty.

The case began during the couple's divorce and custody dispute, Fitzgerald previously told Newsday.

His ex-wife did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly’s office became special prosecutor in the case in January 2022 after Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney recused himself. The case had begun under former Suffolk District Attorney Tim Sini.

Tierney's office said at the time Tierney wanted to avoid any appearance of impropriety after he and Caracappa had run on the same political party lines in November 2021 and appeared at campaign events together.

Donnelly’s office declined to comment.

“I look forward to moving on. I would like to thank all those who stood behind me throughout this whole process, this whole unfortunate ordeal,” Caracappa said.