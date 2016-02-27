Clinton campaigns in South Carolina, Sanders in Minnesota

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton led a get-out-the-vote rally here Friday, asking voters to give her a win in the South Carolina Democratic Party primary Saturday and to build momentum for Super Tuesday primaries next week.

“We are fighting to break down barriers wherever they are,” Clinton said at South Carolina State University, emphasizing her liberal credentials to progressive voters who dominate primary votes. “America deserves nothing less!”

She also leaned on some of her allies for support in the state, a day before its Democratic primary.

She dwelled on the two terms of prosperity under her husband, President Bill Clinton. But Hillary Clinton said those gains were lost when Republicans won the White House.

“What happened? The Supreme Court elected a Republican president,” she said. She referred to the court’s ruling that gave the razor-close election to Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore.

She said, however, that President Barack Obama managed to overcome many of the Republicans’ mistakes.

“I don’t think President Obama gets the credit he deserves for taking us out of that ditch,” she said to cheers from the crowd. “I am a proud defender of President Obama . . . We became not just partners, but friends.”

Star Jones, an African-American TV talk show co-host and lawyer, helped fire up the crowd.

“Hillary Clinton is not new to the party, these issues are not new to her,” Jones said. “Hillary Clinton is the real deal and I know that to be a fact. “

Jones and student speakers also said Clinton must be America’s first woman president.

“We are about to break the ultimate glass ceiling!” Star said. “Forty-four boys is enough. It’s time for ‘Madam President,” she said to cheers.

Clinton spoke about how after graduating from law school she went to South Carolina to work for a children’s defense fund. She and her supporters talked about how she went undercover to expose segregation in South Carolina schools.

In Minnesota on Thursday, on his way to South Carolina, her opponent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, emphasized his own credentials for fighting for the working poor and minorities. He has said that only he can end a “rigged “political and economic system and that Clinton is beholden to Wall Street campaign donors.

“I don’t go to Wall Street in the morning and talk to unions in the afternoon,” Sanders said in Minnesota. “I’m not going to make promises. But check my record.”