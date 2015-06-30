Court: Exxon Mobil owes $500G in sales taxes related to cleanups

Exxon Mobil Corp. is on the hook for $500,000 in sales taxes related to petroleum spill cleanups after New York's top court declined Tuesday to hear the company's appeal in a long-running case.

The Court of Appeals dismissed Exxon Mobil's request without comment, upholding a midlevel ruling that the oil company owed about $500,000 in sales taxes related to contractors who were paid for "required testing and monitoring on properties affected by petroleum spills" around New York from 2000 to 2004, according to court documents.

Exxon Mobil contended payments to the contractors weren't taxable, but the state Tax Appeals Tribunal had disagreed.