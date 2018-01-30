Cuomo to set April 24 election for vacancies, including 3 on LI

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo soon will call for a special election April 24 to fill 11 state legislative vacancies, including two key Senate seats and three Long Island Assembly seats, a source said Tuesday.

Some Democrats and progressives had tried to pressure the governor to schedule the election in March to have new lawmakers seated before the April 1 budget deadline and possibly influence the delicately balanced Senate. But Cuomo, a Democrat, previously had signaled he would set the date later as part of tentative plan to unify mainstream and breakaway Democrats in the Senate.

Further, some good-government groups had said waiting until after the budget would deprive some New York residents of full representation during the most important part of the legislative session.

On Long Island, the special election would fill three Assembly seats long held by Republicans and wouldn’t affect the political balance in the overwhelmingly Democratic chamber. The vacancies were created last fall when three Republican incumbents successfully ran for other offices: Huntington Station’s Chad Lupinacci for Huntington supervisor; Hempstead’s Tom McKevitt for Nassau County Legislature; and Holbrook’s Al Graf for a district court judgeship.