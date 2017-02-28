Andrew Cuomo’s favorability, job performance rise in poll

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has revived his job performance and favorability ratings, according to a poll released Monday.

The Siena College Research Institute found 60 percent of New Yorkers had a favorable view of the two-term Democrat, marking his highest rating since July 2014. That was up from 56 percent a month ago after months of subpar ratings.

Cuomo’s performance in the job, a separate measure, was seen positively by 50 percent of voters, while 48 percent disapproved of his performance. Cuomo had a 45 percent job performance approval rating in January.

The poll of 723 voters, conducted Feb. 19 through 23, had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

“Why? We don’t know,” Siena spokesman Steven Greenberg said when asked about Cuomo’s uptick in popularity. “I think they like his agenda and the comparison of him to the president.”

In a state dominated 2-1 by Democratic voters, the poll found Republican President Donald Trump, a New Yorker, was seen unfavorably by 59 percent of voters; 36 percent — the vast majority of them Republicans — saw Trump favorably.

Greenberg noted that Cuomo’s appeal may have been boosted by the fact that there hasn’t been a new indictment or federal investigation begun in Albany in several months, after a steady stream of headlines about corruption.

The lobbyist, Todd Howe, who had worked for Cuomo at the federal Housing and Urban Development Department and had previously worked for Gov. Mario Cuomo, pleaded guilty to corruption charges in a bid-rigging scheme, federal officials said. Longtime aide and friend Joseph Percocco, whose time with the Cuomo also began with Mario Cuomo, has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.

Cuomo isn’t accused of any wrongdoing and said he wasn’t aware of any misconduct by Percocco or Howe.

Cuomo is expected to seek a third term in 2018 and is amassing a campaign fund. Several Republicans are considering runs against him.