Cuomo says he'll break up ethics package

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said last week that he was willing to break up his ethics reform package - naming lawmakers' clients and income and setting up a strong ethics commission - into separate pieces. It would be the final crack in what he campaigned on as a comprehensive package to "clean up Albany."

Other Cuomo proposals from last fall are seen as having little chance this year, such as campaign finance and stripping pensions from corrupt officials. He and legislative leaders were so far from agreement on independent redistricting that he introduced a bill without their support.

Asked if ethics could get done before the budget, he said: "We're getting closer . . . Have we gotten over the goal? No. Is it fundamentally relevant until we get over the goal line? No. I don't put a high value on whether you had a productive process."- Michael Amon in Albany